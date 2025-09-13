Vietnam’s journey to build tourism brand through global ambassadors

More than a decade ago, when Vietnam’s tourism industry first began to focus on shaping a national brand, the idea of appointing “tourism ambassadors” emerged, opening the door to a fresh and creative approach to international promotion.

International visitors explore and experience the cultural space of the ancient streets in Hoi An. (Photo: VNA)

Blessed with diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Vietnam already has a strong foundation on which to build its tourism identity. Since 2011, the title “Vietnam Tourism Ambassador” has been conferred on several distinguished figures, each of whom has played a part in carrying the country’s image onto the global stage.

The trailblazer was actress Ly Nha Ky, who became the nation’s very first Tourism Ambassador in 2011. With her confident presence and sharp diplomatic skills, she successfully campaigned for Ha Long Bay to be named among the new seven natural wonders of the world. This breakthrough placed Vietnam firmly on the international map and underscored the power of personal influence in tourism promotion.

Later, Vietnamese-origin celebrity chef Bobby Chinn brought Vietnam’s culinary treasures to international audiences between 2014 and 2017. Through global television shows, he told the story of pho (noodle) banh xeo (sizzling pancake) and goi cuon (fresh spring roll), turning food into a universal language that bridged cultures.

Around the same period, Anoa Suzanne Dussol Perran, a French-Vietnamese entrepreneur, promoted Vietnam in Paris through cultural events. Her initiative, “Maison du Vietnam” (Vietnam House), became a meeting point for overseas Vietnamese and international friends, leaving a lasting mark in cultural diplomacy.

A new chapter was written by Hollywood director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, whose blockbuster Hollywood action film, Kong: Skull Island, showcased the dramatic beauty of Trang An, Ha Long and Quang Binh. Through the film, Vietnam’s cinematic landscapes became a “passport” presenting its tourism appeal to millions of global filmgoers.

Another notable figure is Ly Xuong Can (Korean name: Lee Chang Kun), the 31st-generation descendant of the Vietnamese King Ly Thai To. Appointed the Tourism Ambassador to the Republic of Korea in 2017, he has now served three consecutive terms, the longest tenure in the industry. With deep affection for his ancestral homeland and a thorough understanding of Korean culture, he established Vietnam’s tourism promotion office in Seoul. He spearheaded numerous roadshows, fam trips and media campaigns on broadcasters such as MBN, SBS and EBS. His efforts have borne fruit. Korean visitor arrivals to Vietnam reached 3.6 million in 2023, rose to 4.5 million in 2024, and already stood at 2.2 million in the first half of 2025.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong (right) presents a certificate of merit from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to Lee Chang Kun, Vietnamese Tourism Ambassador to the RoK. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

The presence of these tourism ambassadors has breathed new life into how Vietnam presents itself to the world. By embodying cultural authenticity and personal passion, they have helped visitors connect more deeply with the Southeast Asian nation, from folk festivals and natural landscapes to the subtleties of its cuisine.

Beyond inspiring content, the ambassadors have also galvanised grassroots participation. Many young people and residents now actively share images of their hometowns through livestreams, vlogs, homestays and local products, creating a natural communication network that enriches the country’s tourism narrative.

Looking ahead, Vietnam is to nurture a new generation of ambassadors, particularly youths in local communities, while embracing digital experiences such as VR, livestreams and the metaverse. Stronger international cooperation is also the key, especially through ambassadors from the fields of sport, culture and the arts, whose influence resonates globally.

Tourism ambassadors are a soft bridge linking Vietnam with the world, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong remarked at a ceremony honouring Ly Xuong Can with a ministerial certificate of merit on July 25, 2025. They help position the country as a safe, welcoming and distinctive destination, one that is not only rich in tradition but also modern and dynamic./.