Vietnam’s Internet speeds surge at start of 2026

Illustrative photo. Photo: VNA

Data from the i-Speed platform, operated by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, showed marked improvements in mobile broadband quality nationwide, especially 5G services.Average 5G download speeds reached 594.81 Mbps in January, up 52% from 391.05 Mbps in December 2025. Upload speeds rose 29.5% to 123.71 Mbps from 95.47 Mbps.Among major cities, Da Nang maintained its lead with average 5G download speeds of 677.23 Mbps. Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho posted strong monthly growth of 86% and 83.9%, reaching 632.02 Mbps and 595.88 Mbps, respectively.By provider, Viettel continued to lead the 5G market with average download speeds of 616.99 Mbps and upload speeds of 127.09 Mbps, respectively rising from 402,61 Mbps and 98,4 Mbps in December. VNPT ranked second, followed by MobiFone.In January, mobile broadband speeds stayed stable, with average download speeds of 90.05 Mbps and upload speeds of 29.77 Mbps. Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone remained the best performers.Fixed broadband quality also remained stable nationwide, with average download and upload speeds of 256.86 Mbps and 170.28 Mbps, respectively. Hanoi continued to top the country in fixed broadband performance. The leading service providers were Viettel, CMC Telecom and VNPT.In 2026, the Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology aims to raise average mobile speeds to 170 Mbps and fixed broadband to 300 Mbps, while ensuring 5G coverage reaches 99% of the population.The authority has also licensed Starlink Services Vietnam to provide low-earth orbit satellite telecommunications services. Once they go operational, Vietnam will become the fifth Southeast Asian country to deploy Starlink, marking a significant step forward in strengthening national digital infrastructure./.