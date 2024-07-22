Vietnam’s images introduced at summer camp in Slovakia

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan speaks at the summer camp. (Photo: vov.vn)

The eveng attracted the participation of four other embassies in Slovakia, namely Canada, Portugal, Chile and the Republic of Korea, with 50 students aged 11-18.



The programme at its 5th edition actively contributed to introducing political - economic - cultural - tourism - educational features to youths in Bratislava as a future career orientation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan highlighted the programme's significance, saying that it helped Slovak students better understand multiculturalism and multi-ethnicity, and international friends, including Vietnamese.

At the event, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, travel companies, Vietnam’s FPT company in Slovakia and the Vietnamese community provided the students with useful diverse information about Vietnam.

Vietnamese history, culture, national traditions and the beauty of Vietnam and its people were introduced to Slovak youths in various forms.

In addition to talks and exchanges, young Slovak people enjoyed Vietnamese traditional food./.