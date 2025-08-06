Vietnam’s FDI grows 27.3% in seven months, signals investor confidence

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pulled in 24.09 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2025, a 27.3% surge year-on-year, driven by strong investor confidence, the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO) reported on August 6.

The FDI inflows, covering newly-registered and adjusted capital, and capital contribution through share purchases, included 10.03 billion USD registered for 2,254 new projects. The figures presented a year-on-year rise of 15.2% in projects, though registered capital dropped 11.1%, showing that investors have continued to flock to Vietnam but with smaller deals.

Factories were the big winners, with manufacturing and processing snagging 55.9% (5.61 billion USD) of the newly-registered capital, while real estate scooped up 23.5% (2.36 billion USD).

Singapore led the charge among 74 countries and territories, pouring in 2.84 billion USD, or 28.3% of the new capital total. China followed with 2.27 billion USD, Sweden added 1 billion USD, and traditional partners like Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong also kept the cash flowing, proving Vietnam’s broad appeal across Asia and beyond.

Cai Mep - Thi Vai deep-water port draws FDI to the southeast Photo: VNA)

A bright spot was the dramatic 95.3% surge in adjusted capital, with 920 existing projects pumping in additional 9.99 billion USD. This sharp increase signaled strong confidence in Vietnam’s business environment and economic prospects. Global corporations are scaling up production and tech upgrades, betting big on Vietnam as a stable and promising base for sustainable growth.

When combining new and adjusted capital, manufacturing and processing ruled with 12.12 billion USD, or 60.6% of the total FDI, followed by real estate at 4.95 billion USD, equivalent to 24.7%.

Share purchases and capital contributions jumped 61% year on year to 4.07 billion USD via 1,982 transactions, targeting manufacturing (39.3%) and professional, scientific, and technological activities (20.3%), showing foreign investors’ interest in high-value, knowledge-driven sectors.

Vietnam disbursed 13.6 billion USD in FDI, up 8.4% and marking the biggest seven-month sum in five years, fueling jobs and growth as promises turn into action.

Vietnamese firms are also going global, with outward investment skyrocketing over 200% to 398.9 million USD. Total overseas investment, including newly-registered and adjusted capital, hit 528.5 million USD, a 3.5-fold leap year on year.

Electricity and gas production took the lead (21%), transport and warehousing (20.6%), and wholesale and retail (14.8%). Laos was the biggest recipient of Vietnamese investment, grabbing 150.3 million USD (28.4%), followed by the Philippines and Indonesia./.