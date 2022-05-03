Vietnam’s exports to UK up 16.4 percent last year

After being heavily impacted by COVID-19 for two years, trade between Vietnam and the United Kingdom (UK) has recovered, reaching nearly 6.6 billion USD at the end of 2021, up 17 percent from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



Vietnam’s exports exceeded 5.7 billion USD, up 16.4 percent year-on-year, the ministry said, attributing the increase to the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) which took effect in August 2020.



Sharp growth was seen in shipments of fruits and vegetables (67 percent), coffee (17 percent), pepper (49 percent), iron and steel (1,269 percent), and toys and sports equipment (19 percent).



Meanwhile, imports from the UK rose by 23.6 percent to nearly 850 million USD.



Vietnam exported more than 4.8 billion USD worth of goods to the UK in the first four months of 2022, with major currency earners including seafood, coffee, pepper, cashew nut, textile and garment, footwear, iron and steel, phones, computers, machinery, and toys and sports equipment./.