Vietnam’s eSports team expected to shine at SEA Games

Following a triumphant performance at the previous Games, where they clinched an impressive four gold and three silver medals, expectations are high that the team will continue to make waves on the international stage.



This year, the Vietnamese contingent will send a 44-strong squad, making it the second-largest team from Vietnam participating in the competition.



They will be competing in five events across seven categories, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (men's team), Mobile Legend: Bang Bang (women's team), League of Legends: Wild Rift (team), Valorant (team), Crossfire (team), Pubg Mobile (individual) and Pubg Mobile (team).



The SEA Games 32 marks the third consecutive tournament where eSports has been included in the official medal competition. Out of the six competition games, four games are being released by the Vietnamese representative, VNGGames, including; Pubg Mobile; Mobile Legends: Bang Bang; and League of Legends: Wild Rift and Valorant.



Vietnamese athletes have honed their skills in the SEA Esports Championship 2023, which allowed them to gain experience to compete in Games 32.



Based on the recent assessment and update of teams of Southeast Asian countries, Vietnamese eSports will make the best efforts with the goal of being in the top 3 of the whole team.



According to the Vietnam Electronic Sports and Entertainment Association (VIRESA), all eSports games competed in Cambodia are popular movement activities, have domestic professional tournaments and have impressive international competition achievements.



At the upcoming Games, the VIRESA signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with the E-Sports Federation Cambodia (EFC). Accordingly, VIRESA will give full support and pass on experience so the EFC can successfully organise e-sports at the regional event.



As a strategic partner of VIRESA, VNG Corporation has worked closely with VIRESA to organise the selection of athletes, using the professional tournaments organised by VNG Corporation to measure the player's ability. This year, in addition to familiar faces, many new athletes are attending the SEA Games for the first time.



The Games 32 is the first time Cambodia takes on the role of hosting the Southeast Asian Games and also the first time a regional eSports tournament takes place in this country. Therefore, with VIRESA, VNG Corporation has supported the host country in organising the operation and promotion of sports released by VNG Corporations.



The Games 32 is the third consecutive Games that eSports is included in the official competition programme. Cambodia’s event marks a historic milestone when all 11 countries in Southeast Asia participate in eSports.



The eSports events will take place on May 6-16 in Phnom Penh./.