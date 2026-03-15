Vietnam’s election marks peace, trust, democracy: Timor Leste Ambassador

Ambassador of Timor Leste to Vietnam João Pereira. Photo: VNA

Ambassador of Timor Leste to Vietnam João Pereira has lauded the March 15 election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure as a carefully prepared political event marked by peace, trust, and democracy.



In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Pereira highlighted Vietnam’s distinctive electoral system, which features a rigorous, credible and broadly representative candidate vetting process. He pointed to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, held from January 19 to 23, where delegates selected leaders of proven mettle and competence while endorsing a pragmatic and ambitious roadmap to achieve developed-nation status within the next two decades.



He believed that Vietnam’s open-list voting system will empower citizens aged 18 and older to cast votes on March 15, choosing qualified representatives to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels.



Amid global uncertainties, Pereira argued that the strong leaders elected at the 14th National Party Congress and the ongoing vote will place Vietnam on the cusp of new opportunities and the next stage of development as it advances toward long-term strategic goals.



Recent decades have validated Vietnam’s right chosen path, he noted, pointing to a steadfast and clear roadmap that has delivered substantial and enduring progress. Pereira was convinced that the country will reach the development milestones targeted by the 14th National Party Congress, entering a new era of development and becoming a solid economic pillar in the region.



Since taking up his post in June 2024, the ambassador has attended numerous high-profile international gatherings hosted by Vietnam, from ASEAN forums to United Nations events, including last year’s ceremony in Hanoi for the signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. These activities, he said, show that Vietnam is a peace-loving nation and its leaders are able to host and lead major global forums that shape decisions of worldwide importance.



The representatives chosen through the 14th National Party Congress and the March 15 election will continue promoting the country's stature in the international arena and build on the foundation laid by earlier generations of Vietnamese leaders guided by President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, Pereira said.



He added that Vietnam is well placed to drive discussions on pressing global issues, including war and conflict, while consistently adhering to its “Four No’s” defence – security policy.



Turning to bilateral ties, he spotlighted the shared history of revolutionary struggle for independence between Vietnam and Timor-Leste. He said the time has come to deepen cooperative ties through regular high-level visits. As a young nation marking just over two decades of independence, Timor Leste has much to gain from Vietnam’s development experience, which has propelled it to become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.



Pereira viewed his role, as ambassador, to serve as a bridge for closer ties between the two countries.



In the 18 months since the diplomat's term began, Timor Leste’s President has visited Vietnam twice, accompanied by senior officials and ministers. Bilateral momentum is building further with Vietnam’s plan to establish an embassy in Timor Leste. The ambassador anticipated additional visits by Timor Leste leaders in the coming time to study Vietnam’s experience firsthand.



Leveraging Timor Leste’s oil and gas resources, he said, priorities for cooperation will include gradual infrastructure development and workforce training to improve its people's living standards./.