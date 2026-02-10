Vietnam’s e-commerce set for safer, more sustainable growth under new law

A customer buys goods online. Photo: VNA

Over 60% of population engages in online shopping



Vietnam’s e-commerce sector is regarded as one of the most dynamic in the region. According to international research organisations, the country ranked third in Southeast Asia by market size in 2024 and fifth globally for e-commerce growth rate in 2022.



The Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (VEDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) noted that e-commerce has become a key pillar of the modern distribution system. With an average annual growth rate of 25%, retail e-commerce sales are projected to reach USD 31 billion in 2025, accounting for 11% of total retail sales, with around 60% of the population shopping online. he sector is reshaping business models and consumer behaviour.



Data from Metric - Data Science JSC show Vietnam’s e-commerce market maintained double-digit growth in 2025, with total sales on Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada and Tiki reaching 429.7 trillion VND (USD 16.58 billion), up 34.75% year on year. In the first quarter of 2026, e-commerce revenue rose to about 134.6 trillion VND, up 32.74% year on year, while transaction volume reached an estimated 1.036 billion products, an increase of 9%.



These figures reflect not only consumers’ sustained purchasing power but also a shift in the digital economy from “rapid growth” to “quality growth,” while exposing persistent challenges such as counterfeit goods, substandard products and information opacity.





According to Hoang Quang Phong, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), alongside the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms, smuggling, trade fraud and the online sale of counterfeit, fake and low-quality products have become increasingly complex, posing risks to consumers’ health and even lives, harming legitimate businesses, and causing public concern and anxiety.



Legal “shield” to protect consumer interests online



Against this urgent requirement, the Law on E-commerce 2026 is expected to rein in an overheated market, serving as a “shield” protecting consumers’ interests in the digital environment, providing a clearer and more transparent legal framework for both businesses and consumers, while steering Vietnam’s e-commerce sector towards green and sustainable development.



Phong said the law’s approval by the National Assembly marks a strategic step to curb fraud, protect consumers, improve the business environment, and foster the healthy growth of e-commerce.



Taking effect on July 1, 2026, the law will complete Vietnam’s legal framework on e-commerce, tightening regulation of livestream selling, affiliate marketing and cross-border e-commerce, while requiring foreign platforms to establish a legal presence in the country.



Nguyen Van Thanh from the VEDEA’s policy division, said the law clearly classifies four types of e-commerce platforms, providing a basis for determining legal responsibilities.



The law imposes obligations on e-commerce platforms to ensure product information transparency, cooperate with authorities, manage risks, promptly remove violations, and retain transaction data for at least three years, even after shops cease operations.



It directly regulates platform owners, sellers and livestream sellers, requiring platforms to disclose operating rules, verify sellers’ identities, and control livestream content. A representative of the VEDEA said platforms must suspend livestreams and remove content when violations are identified at the request of competent authorities.



Hoang Ninh, VEDEA Deputy Director, stressed that 2026 will be a “pivotal” year as the Law on E-commerce enters the implementation phase and marks the launch of the master plan for national e-commerce development for 2026–2030, oriented towards green, circular and sustainable growth./.