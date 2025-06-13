Making news
Vietnam’s digital map updates 34 provincial-level administrative units
The Department of Survey, Mapping and Geographic Information Vietnam under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will complete and release an 1:1,000,000-scale administrative map of Vietnam online and in digital *.pdf format once the National Assembly’s Resolution on the reorganisation of provincial-level administrative units in 2025 takes effect.
The move is intended to promptly support the Prime Minister’s direction and administration, support state management by ministries, sectors, and localities; and meet requirements of organisations and individuals.
Ministries, sectors, localities, organisations, and individuals can access the website https://vnsdi.monre.gov.vn/home to search for the necessary information.
On June 12, with 461 out of 465 NA deputies, equivalent to 96.44% of the total number of legislators voting in favour, the 15th NA adopted the Resolution on the reorganisation of provincial-level administrative units in 2025. Under the new arrangement, Vietnam now comprises 34 provincial-level administrative units, including 28 provinces and six centrally-run cities.
The Resolution requests competent authorities to urgently carry out necessary preparations to ensure that local administrations formed after the rearrangement officially begin operations from July 1, 2025.
Thuy said that since early 2025, under the direction of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s leadership, the department has prepared mapping materials to support key meetings of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee, the NA, the Government, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to Thuy, her agency has developed an administrative map of Vietnam that accurately and comprehensively reflects all administrative units in accordance with the new reorganisation plan. Efforts have been focused on updating changes in administrative boundaries, standardising map symbols, and encoding spatial data in line with national standards, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and legal validity of each map sheet.
The NA urged the Government, provincial and municipal People’s Councils and People’s Committees, along with relevant agencies and organisations, to implement this Resolution. This includes rearranging and streamlining the organisational structure of local agencies and organisations; providing support and promptly addressing the challenges and concerns of officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers affected by this work; and ensuring social welfare, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses, and the requirements of socio-economic development, national defence, and security in the respective localities.
The Government is responsible for accurately determining the natural area and boundary scope on administrative maps and in the field.
It is expected that on June 30, all provinces will simultaneously announce their new administrative boundaries at the provincial and commune levels, along with the newly established leadership apparatuses of both the Party and local administrations.
Following the provincial mergence, the reorganisation of the units at the commune level, and the elimination of the district level, the local administration apparatus will operate under a two-tier model. This restructuring is projected to reduce the workforce by approximately 250,000 people, including 130,000 officials, civil servants, and public employees, as well as 120,000 part-time workers at the commune level. The reform is expected to save more than 190 trillion VND (7.3 billion USD) in the 2026–2030 period./.