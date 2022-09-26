Vietnam’s culture, tourism promoted in Venezuela

The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has recently held a workshop to promote Vietnam’s culture and tourism, and a photo exhibition featuring the beauty of the country’s land and people at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Caracas.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen said that experiencing more than 4,000 years of national construction and defence, the home to 54 ethnic groups, boasts a rich and diverse culture. Now, it has over 40 tangible and intangible cultural heritage recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).



President of the Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association (CAVV) Carolus Wimmer expressed his impression at the progress gained by the Vietnamese people over the past time.



The photo exhibition on Vietnam’s tourism will remain open until October 2./.