Vietnam’s culture promoted at ASEAN youth forum

It gathered representatives of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi; the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City; and the Can Tho University. Aside from universities of the 10 ASEAN member countries, the forum also saw the participation of the Plus Three countries - China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

The forum featured various activities in the fields of culture, academics, and arts.

Vietnamese representatives brought to the event traditional and modern performances to introduce the country's traditional culture and costumes.

They also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, during which the Vietnamese Ambassador and officials at the embassy spoke highly of the delegation's presence at the forum. They expressed the hope that officials, lecturers and students of the universities will take the initiative in promoting educational, cultural, and people-to-people partnerships, which are also among the two countries' cooperation priorities during 2023-2027 and beyond.

The Youth Cultural Forum is one of the ASEAN University Network’s flagship youth activities that serves as a venue for young people in the region to shine, share, and bond over the diverse beauty of ASEAN arts and cultures. Through this forum, ASEAN youths are expected to gain experience to become the key actors in preserving and promoting the artistic treasure of ASEAN, along with contributing to the cultural identity of the region./.