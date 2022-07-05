Making news
Vietnam’s cultural heritage space to run in Hoi An
A total of 160 photos on display will introduce UNESCO-recognised heritages, national special relic sites and intangible heritages in Vietnam such as the Dien Bien Phu battlefield in Dien Bien, Hung Temple in Phu Tho, water puppetry, and Binh Dinh martial arts.
Green tourist destinations and a trend of environmentally friendly tourism will also be featured.
In another part of the exhibition, visitors will be treated to images of and items from traditional craft villages across the country.
Every day during the course of the event, an exchange programme spotlighting folk art and culture is scheduled.
As an activity to welcome the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by Quang Nam under the theme of green tourism, the exhibition will go online from July 12 at http://trienlamvhnt.vn./.