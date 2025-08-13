Vietnam’s CMC inks 1 bln USD data centre deal with Samsung C&T in Seoul

At the MoU exchange during Vietnam - RoK Economic Forum (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s CMC Technology Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation with Samsung C&T to develop a hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City, with potential investment reaching 1 billion USD.

The agreement was inked on August 12 during the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Economic Forum in Seoul.

The first phase of the CMC Hyperscale DC, dubbed the “AI heart” of the city, will have a capacity of 30 megawatts and cost 250 million USD, with plans to scale beyond 100 MW. The facility, to be located in Saigon Hi-Tech Park, will adhere to global standards for technology and cybersecurity.

Samsung C&T, a core arm of the Samsung Group with a footprint in over 50 countries, will lead investment and project execution, deploying eco-friendly technologies across CMC’s data centre network. Renowned for iconic projects like Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, the company has been intensifying its focus on digital infrastructure, green energy, and next-generation data centres.

The CMC Hyperscale DC will integrate AI-as-a-Service, cloud infrastructure, big data analytics, and cybersecurity, leveraging advanced technologies such as XGS-PON, SD-WAN, SASE, 800G DWDM, and Digital Twin simulations for real-time optimisation. Designed to green data centre standards, it aims to meet surging demand for AI, cloud computing, and big data across Vietnam and ASEAN“The partnership with Samsung C&T is not only about technology and investment, it’s a major step in our AI-X and Go Global strategies,” said CMC Chairman and Executive Chairman Nguyen Trung Chinh, adding that the project supports Vietnam’s ambition to establish itself as a data and AI hub in the Asia-Pacific.

CMC also signed 14 additional MoUs with three Korean tech companies, namely CoAsia Semi Korea, Kaon Group, Tmaxsoft, and 11 universities and educational establishments, including Busan University of Foreign Studies, Pukyong National University, Gwangju University, Korea Nazarene University and Seoul University of Foreign Studies. These partnerships cover AI, hyperscale data centres, AI services and workforce training, spanning joint technology development, talent exchange, research and academic events to bolster bilateral cooperation in strategic technologies./.