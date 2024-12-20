Vietnam’s candidacy for re-election to UNHRC affirms commitment to shared goals: Spokeswoman

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (R) at the launching ceremony of Vietnam's candidature for re-election to the UNHRC for the 2026-2028 tenure. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam's candidature for re-election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026–2028 tenure is a continuation of its positive contributions, strong commitment and readiness to support collective efforts of the international community, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang has said.

At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 19, Hang said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet announced Vietnam's candidacy for re-election to the UNHRC for the 2026–2028 tenure at the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN in New York on December 12.

Building on its consistent policy, strong commitments, strong efforts and notable achievements in human rights protection and promotion, as well as its active contributions to multilateral forums, Vietnam is serving as a UNHRC member for the 2023–2025 tenure with many hallmarks and initiatives in the spirit of respect, understanding, dialogue and cooperation to uphold all human rights for all citizens across eight priority areas, which have been highly valued by the international community, she said.

According to the spokeswoman, during the first two years of its current term, Vietnam has actively fulfilled its responsibilities as a member, including its participation in the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism and welcoming the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development to the country, both of which yielded fruitful outcomes. These have laid a crucial foundation for Vietnam's candidature for re-election to the UNHRC for the 2026–2028 tenure.

Vietnam is confident that on the back of its achievements, countries will continue to support its candidacy for the upcoming term, Hang said."We are committed to upholding Vietnam's active, constructive and responsible role in promoting the implementation of the UNHRC’s common goals and ensuring better enjoyment of rights for all citizens worldwide," the spokeswoman stressed./.