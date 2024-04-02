Making news
Vietnam’s billionaires move up in Hurun Global Rich List
Tesla CEO Elon Musk held the crown as the world’s richest man with an estimated wealth of about 231 billion USD. This was the third time in four years he got the title, propelled by a surge in Tesla’s stock.
Founder of e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos rose to the second place with 185 billion USD as his wealth grew 57% driven by Amazon’s cloud computing winning market share and making up for all his losses last year.
The list ranked 3,279 billionaires from 2,435 companies in 73 countries, up 5% from 3,112 last year./.