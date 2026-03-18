Vietnam’s beverage chain market exceeds 1.3 billion USD

Highlands Coffee is among the coffee chains with the largest number of outlets in Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s coffee and tea chain market is valued at more than 1.3 billion USD, making it the third largest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and Thailand, according to Singapore-based venture capital firm Momentum Works.

Its report Southeast Asia Coffee and Tea Chains 2026 shows Vietnam’s coffee chain segment reached 725 million USD last year, up 27% year-on-year, the region’s second-fastest growth after Malaysia. Tea chains were valued at 617 million USD, rising 28%, behind Thailand.

Milano Coffee has the largest network in Vietnam with about 2,500 outlets nationwide, followed by Highlands Coffee with 985 stores, mainly in Vietnam, and revenue growth of nearly 16% in 2025. Other major coffee brands include Phuc Long, Starbucks and Katinat.

In the tea segment, ToCoToCo leads with nearly 1,000 outlets, followed by Hong Tra Ngo Gia with around 500, while Gong Cha, Koi Thé, The Alley and Tiger Sugar each operate about 50–70 stores.



Despite ranking third regionally, only Milano Coffee has surpassed the 1,000-store mark in Vietnam, compared with 11 such beverage chains across Southeast Asia.

Momentum Works noted that Southeast Asia’s coffee and tea chain market was worth nearly 10 billion USD in 2025. Future competition is expected to focus on operational efficiency, digital infrastructure and supply-chain optimisation rather than rapid outlet expansion alone./.