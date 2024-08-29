Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy affirms national position: experts

President Ho Chi Minh with people from all walks of life (File Photos. Source: VNA)

Numerous international experts have told the Vietnam News Agency their opinions that Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy has achieved historically significant milestones, especially amidst a rapidly evolving and complex global landscape that presents new challenges in international relations.



Journalist Gaston Fiorda, an expert on Southeast Asian issues at Argentina’s national radio, emphasised that the diplomacy, articulated by the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and reaffirmed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in his recent article, represents a clear and decisive foreign policy focused on international integration and contributions to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.



Former Indian national security advisor Satyendra Pradhan said that bamboo diplomacy has elevated the Southeast Asian nation’s standing on the international arena various blocs and maintained its independence to protect national interests.



According to Dr. Cheng Hanping, Director of the Vietnam Research Centre at the Zhejiang University of Technology, the diplomacy has led to significant economic achievements for Vietnam, making it unique in Southeast Asia, enhancing the country’s international stature, and contributing to increasing national pride among its people.



Emeritus Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy commented that Vietnam has established an extensive political and diplomatic network with all major powers and key multilateral organisations globally. This has enhanced her reputation and international standing, while also supporting economic development.



Echoing this view, Associate Professor and Dr. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under the National University of Singapore, noted that Vietnam's diplomacy has unique features that the world should learn from, such as the country's approach of befriending all nations and transforming potential conflicts into genuine mutual understanding for building the future. This not only strengthens its position but also benefits the region and the global community.



Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, Associate Research Fellow at the Centre for Policy Futures, the University of Queensland (Australia), highlighted that the success of Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy lies in its role in preserving national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, creating a peaceful and favourable environment for the country's development. Additionally, it contributes positively and responsibly to regional and global security, peace, and development, helping Vietnam achieve the fortune, potential, international position and prestige it holds today.



Vietnam is an active member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Source: VNA)

Many experts highlight that the diplomacy represents a blend of proactivity, high adaptability in a rapidly changing world, and a smart, creative, and flexible approach to "harmonise" with all poles in a multipolar world.

Dr. Shoji Tomotaka, Director of the Regional Studies Department at the Japanese Ministry of Defense's National Institute for Defense Studies, assessed that this diplomatic approach fits well with the strategic environment and historical context, demonstrating that Vietnam's foreign policy is not dogmatic but rather flexible depending on partners and situations.



Dr. Abed Akbari, Director of the Tehran International Studies and Research Institute (Iran), noted that in an era of volatility, Vietnam has developed a unique and outstanding diplomatic school that helps protect the country from threats and build trust among global friends. This confirms the correctness of implementing bamboo diplomacy.



International opinion also praises the "strategic balance" in Vietnam’s foreign policy. The US website nationalinterest.org describes bamboo diplomacy as a balanced approach, allowing Vietnam to maintain stable relations with major powers like the US and China simultaneously.



Supporting this view, Peter Mumford from the US-based Eurasia Group, a global political risk consultancy, assessed that Vietnam’s foreign policy perspective is always balanced between major powers. Part of her strategy is to maintain a special relationship with China while also strengthening ties with the US and other major powers.



Layton Pike, co-founder of the Vietnam-Australia Policy Institute (AVPI), observed that Vietnam continues to pursue a cautious, proactive, and consistent approach towards global powers such as China, the US, Russia, Japan, India, and Australia. This strategy demonstrates Vietnam’s commitment to being friends with all countries.



Korean author Cho Chul Hyeon, who published a book exclusively about Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in May this year, noted that the bamboo diplomacy is highly regarded internationally for Vietnam's effective foreign policy with the major powers of the US, China, and Russia.



In late 2023, British news agency Reuters highlighted Vietnam's diplomatic achievements, including two state visits by the Chinese Party General Secretary and President as well as the US President, and the relations upgrade to strategic partnerships with the US and Japan. Reuters attributed these successes to the strength of Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy.



Moreover, Dr. Ruvislei González Sáez, Vice President of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association, emphasised that Vietnam has proven to be one of the most reliable countries for strengthening relations. He highlighted the nation’s role as a trusted partner within the international community and its active participation in international and regional cooperation. These moves, matching the growing dynamism of this Southeast Asian nation, has reinforced its diplomatic standing./.