Vietnam’s auto sales up 6.5% over 11 months

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has reported that total auto sales of its members in the first 11 months of 2025 hit 328,669 vehicles, up 6.5% year-on-year.

Notably, while the sales of domestically assembled vehicles fell 3%, and of imported completely built-unit (CBU) cars rose 17%, reflecting a shift in market preferences and supply.

In November alone, VAMA members sold 39,338 vehicles, up 4% from the previous month, but down 11% compared to the same period last year.

Of the total vehicles sold in the month, 28,557 were passenger cars, up 5% month-on-month. Commercial vehicles reached 10,273 units (up 1%), while special-purpose vehicles fell 3% to 488 units.

Sales of locally assembled vehicles rose 7% to 18,370, and imported CBU sales inched up 1% to 20,968.

November marked the ninth consecutive month that VAMA members sold more imported cars than locally produced ones.

Sedans, SUVs, crossovers, and MPVs totalled 24,604 units during the month, with SUVs remaining the best-selling category with 9,870 vehicles, reflecting steady demand for high-clearance models. Lexus, Thaco Premium, and Peugeot also posted positive results in several key models./.