Vietnam’s assistance helps Lao fulfil ASEAN chairmanship: Lao ambassador

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh (Photo courtesy of the embassy)

The support and assistance of Vietnam is crucial in ensuring that Laos has succeeded its mission of being the ASEAN chairman in 2024, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has affirmed in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

The Vietnam News Agency would like to introduce the full text of the ambassador’s interview.

Reporter: As Laos assumes its role as ASEAN chair in 2024, how do you evaluate Vietnam's support for Laos in fulfilling its mission? And what should the two countries do to further bolster their bilateral relations within the ASEAN framework?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: The support and assistance of Vietnam is considered to be crucial in ensuring that Laos has succeeded its mission of being the ASEAN chairman in 2024.

Based on mutual trust, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, Vietnam has consistently supported Laos in its ASEAN endeavours through capacity building, technical assistance, and sharing its own chairmanship experiences from previous years.

Vietnam offered valuable perspectives on how to manage regional priorities, promote consensus, and tackle urgent issues such as economic integration, climate change, and regional stability. To further bolster bilateral ties within the ASEAN framework, the two countries should focus on the following priorities:

First, Vietnam and Laos should maintain close coordination on key ASEAN initiatives, ensuring their positions align on critical regional issues which have been agreed among the leaders of ASEAN countries. These will unify approach to strengthen their influence within ASEAN, and to maintain ASEAN’s unity.

Second, it is necessary to strengthen ASEAN's Centrality. Vietnam and Laos should collaborate with one another in order to ensure that ASEAN continues to play a vital part in tackling regional issues, promoting multilateral collaboration, and interacting with external partners.

Third, capacity building needs to be given a priority. It is essential to set up cooperative training programmes for Lao and Vietnamese officials to further enhance and strengthen the cooperation in training diplomatic approach and administrative capacities.

Fourth, both countries' economic resilience can be increased by enhancing economic cooperation within ASEAN frameworks such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as well as FTA. Cooperation in promoting infrastructure, investment, and cross-border trade will strengthen economic ties and generate mutual benefits.

Last but not least, emphasis should be placed on people-to-people connectivity. Vietnam and Laos should leverage ASEAN programmes to foster cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and tourism activities to promote our great culture to our own people and to the world, and to provide mutual understanding and support for our bilateral relations into higher stage.

Reporter: When taking over the phone on December 1, Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam and Laos’s Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith agreed on specific orientations to implement high-level agreements between the two countries. Please share the embassy’s plans to contribute to the implementation of these orientations?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: As a result of phone call on December 1, 2024 between H.E. To Lam, the Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, the Laos’s Party General Secretary and President, the two leaders agreed on specific orientations to implement high-level agreements between the two countries.

During my mission in Vietnam, my staff members and I of the Embassy of Laos will continue to work alongside with relevant authorities of Vietnam and Laos to implement the agreements in all areas to achieve practical success of cooperation between the two parties, governments, and national assemblies of the two countries.

The Lao Embassy in Hanoi will continue to be an important point/platform to coordinate with both sides, Lao and Vietnamese government central and provincial agencies, in order to further enhance and strengthen the bilateral relationship and comprehensive cooperation, such as political, security, economic, trade, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Reporter: Party General Secretary To Lam has recently outlined strategic directions to bring Vietnam into a new era - the era of the nation’ rise. How do you assess the actions Vietnam is taking? And what will Laos do to support Vietnam during this process?

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh: Vietnam is preparing to enter the Era of the Nation’s Rise with the goal of building a country with rich people, a strong country, democracy, fairness, civilization, and developing along the socialist path.

Vietnam continues to implement its long-term strategic goals by 2030 to become a developing country with modern industry and a high average income; by 2045, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the country, it will become a developed socialist country with a high income.

In addition, Vietnam has affirmed its active role in the international arena, actively participating in regional and global organisations and promoting multilateral cooperation.

With the policies and strategic goals of the Party and Government of Vietnam, I believe that Vietnam will enter a new era with victory in all aspects, not only being an advanced developed country in the region but also actively contributing to the common goals of peace and development of the world.

In particular, I believe that this journey is not only Vietnam’s own effort but also has the companionship and support of the international community. Laos, as a good neighbour with special relationship and comprehensive cooperation partner, will continue to support Vietnam in the process of national construction and development. Vietnam’s success is not only the pride of the Vietnamese people but also the common joy of international friends, including Laos.

Reporter: Thank you for the interview./.