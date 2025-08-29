Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebration in Sydney signals stronger ties

Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Sen. Lieut. Gen Le Tan Toi speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney on August 28 hosted a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

In his opening remarks, member of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Sen. Lieut. Gen Le Tan Toi expressed pride in Vietnam’s transformation into a peaceful, stable, dynamic and innovative nation. He highlighted Vietnam’s role as a proactive and responsible member of the international community, contributing to global peace, stability, and cooperation while pursuing prosperity and a prominent place among major powers.

Toi acknowledged valuable support from international partners, including Australia, in Vietnam’s development journey.

He also commended Vietnamese diplomats in Australia for fostering bilateral relations and praised the unity of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Benjamin Franklin, President of the New South Wales Legislative Council, spotlighted the robust strategic partnership forged since Australia and Vietnam established diplomatic ties more than 50 years ago. Spanning national defence- security, trade, investment, education, and science, the relationship is anchored by a mutual commitment to regional stability and peace.

He congratulated Vietnam on its milestone, describing the anniversary as a moment to honour past courage, celebrate current achievements, and embrace future potential. He expressed optimism for even closer ties, envisioning a “brighter light of friendship” in the years ahead.

Attendees watched a short video showcasing Vietnam’s 80-year journey of national construction, defence and development, alongside its global integration and contributions to peacekeeping efforts./.