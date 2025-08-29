Vietnam’s 80th National Day celebrated in Laos

At the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) held in Vientiane on August 28. (Photo: VNA)

A solemn ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) was held in Vientiane, Laos on August 28.

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam and Lao Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, along with a large number of officers, soldiers, and representatives of both countries.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tam emphasised that the August Revolution of 1945 and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) marked a milestone in national history and a new era of independence and freedom for the Vietnamese people. The Declaration of Independence, delivered by President Ho Chi Minh on September 2, 1945, not only proclaimed the establishment of a new Vietnam but also affirmed human rights and national rights of the Vietnamese people before the world.

He underlined that the victory of the August Revolution was the crystallisation of national unity under the Party’s leadership, and has been a historical lesson creatively applied in the struggles for national independence and reunification in the past, as well as in today’s cause of national construction, development, and defence.

The diplomat reviewed Vietnam’s outstanding achievements over the past 80 years across politics, economy, national defence, security, foreign affairs, culture, and society, particularly after nearly four decades of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process. He highlighted the continuation and promotion of the August Revolution’s values in the current cause of building and safeguarding the nation, while acknowledging the immense contributions of the entire Party, people, and armed forces, together with the valuable support of international friends, especially the great and special assistance of the Lao Party, State, and people.

On this occasion, Ambassador Tam also recalled the time-honoured close-knit relations, great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos. He outlined major directions to enhance collaboration between the two Parties, States, and peoples in all fields.

On behalf of the Lao Party, State, army, and people, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Silivong expressed profound gratitude for the valuable and effective support provided by Vietnam for Laos’ struggle for national liberation in the past and its present cause of national construction and development. He affirmed that the great friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos constitute an invaluable heritage - both a decisive factor in the revolutionary victories of each nation and a common asset to be preserved and nurtured for generations.

As part of the celebration, a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day was opened, displaying hundreds of photos and valuable documents vividly reflecting Vietnam’s glorious revolutionary history, the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam during the resistance wars, and the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation today. The exhibition not only holds profound political significance but also helps foster pride and reinforce the determination to nurture the everlasting Vietnam-Laos friendship and solidarity./.