Vietnam’s 77th National Day marked in Russia

The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on August 31 hosted a ceremony in Moscow to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2022) with more than 800 guests, including many Russian officials and diplomats, and foreign diplomatic corps, in attendance.



In his welcoming remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi briefed his guests on Vietnam’s remarkable development in politics, economy, social affairs, national defence-security and international integration during more than 35 years of “Doi Moi” (Renewal) period, noting that the economy expanded 6.4% in the first half of this year.



He later highlighted the Vietnam-Russia ties, saying the two countries have enjoyed a long-standing and good friendship, and Russia has stood side by side with Vietnam during the toughest time of its struggle for independence and liberation. Political trust and the long-established friendship lay a strong foundation enabling the bilateral relations to stand the test of time, he said.



Vadim Bublikov from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Vietnam has achieved impressive economic growth, considerably improving people’s living standard. Vietnam has gained a well-deserved reputation in the global stage and become an active player that helps address global and regional issues, he added.



Previously, Ambassador Khoi had a meeting with Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, during which both sides agreed to double efforts to beef up bilateral cooperation in sports and personnel training./.