Vietnamese youth spread spirit of integration, development
More than 120 young Vietnamese people from 14 European countries have gathered in Budapest, Hungary, for the 11th Festival of Vietnamese Youth and Students in Europe.
The event, themed “Duna Camp: Memória”, was held in celebration of the 75th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Hungary diplomatic ties and the Traditional Day of Vietnamese Students.
The festival was hosted by the Vietnamese Students’ Association (VSA) in Hungary under the patronage of the Vietnamese Embassy in the European country. It saw the participation of Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the VSA, and representatives from of Vietnamese associations in Hungary and the Federation of Vietnamese Youth and Students Associations in Europe.
During the three-day event, participants joined various activities, including trips to cultural and historical sites in Budapest, art performances, and team-building programmes. Notably, a symposium on integration, start-ups, and career orientation was arranged, drawing strong interest from young people.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai highlighted the festival as a prestigious forum that gathered the patriotism and aspirations of the Vietnamese youth in Europe.
He praised their role in promoting Vietnam’s image, expressing his belief that initiatives proposed the festival will help foster a generation of dynamic, creative, and globally integrated young intellectuals committed to the homeland./.