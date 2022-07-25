Vietnamese young intellectuals, entrepreneurs in US want to help with HCM City's development

Vietnamese young intellectuals and entrepreneurs in the US have expressed their wish to contribute to the development of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular at a recent meeting with a delegation of HCM City officials led by the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai during their visit to the US.



Huynh Chi Nhu Quyen, an engineer at Google and head of an organisation connecting Vietnamese young intellectuals in San Francisco, suggested the city’s leaders maintain connection with the OV community to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese young intellectuals and entrepreneurs in the US to contribute to their fatherland.

Lam Diep Tran, a climate expert who is working at Idemitsu Green Solutions Co. Ltd, said she hoped to join efforts to turn Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular, into a centre for the fight against climate change.

Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang introduced the city’s policies calling for businesses to invest in the technology sector. The city is facing challenges in attracting talents, developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and raising people’s awareness about digital transformation, he noted.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State Owned Company (HFIC) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa affirmed startup projects will receive financial assistance from investment funds. HCM City will build a legal framework for Fintech (Financial Technology).



Addressing the event, the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee appreciated the enthusiasm of the young OVs for Vietnam and HCM City. He also asked departments to study the proposals made by the OVs, including high-level human resource training to meet the city’s demand for development./.