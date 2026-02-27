Vietnamese women’s cycling earns first-ever double UCI 2.2 recognition

The two most prestigious jerseys of the two tournaments. Photo: nhandan.vn

Vietnamese women’s cycling has entered a new chapter as both the Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2026 and the Ho Chi Minh City International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2026 have, for the first time, been recognised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) as part of its official international calendar in the 2.2 category.

The two races will be held back-to-back from March 4 to 14, featuring 11 stages covering more than 1,300 km. This marks the first time in history that two women’s cycling events hosted in Vietnam have simultaneously been included in the UCI’s official competition system, underscoring a significant step forward in the professional integration of Vietnamese women’s cycling.

The Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2026 will take place from March 4 to 8 over five stages, starting in Ho Chi Minh City and finishing in Da Lat, Lam Dong province. Immediately after, the Ho Chi Minh City International Women’s Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2026 will run from March 9 to 14, with riders competing along the Da Lat–Nha Trang–Phan Rang–Phan Thiet–Vung Tau–Ho Chi Minh City route.

This year’s edition brings together 22 domestic and international teams, including seven from Vietnam. The remaining 15 teams hail from Australia, Spain, Norway, Ecuador, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore and Taiwan (China). Several clubs also feature riders from Russia, Japan and Morocco.

The back-to-back UCI 2.2 status is expected to elevate the profile of Vietnamese women’s cycling while offering valuable international exposure against high-calibre opponents. Organisers hope the milestone will serve as a springboard for long-term development, enhancing both competitive standards and Vietnam’s standing on the global cycling map.

In addition to stage prizes, overall titles will be awarded, including the yellow jersey for the rider with the lowest aggregate time, the green jersey for the best sprinter, the polka-dot jersey for the “Queen of the Mountains”, the white jersey for the best young rider and the team championship trophy. A pink jersey will also be presented to the race’s beauty queen.

Beyond a 1,300-km road challenge, this year’s event represents a defining milestone for Vietnamese women’s cycling, signalling its transition from a regional playing field to a more prominent position within the international racing system./.