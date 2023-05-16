Making news
Vietnamese women’s charms shine in France
Co-organised by the Vietnam-Loire-Atlantique Friendship Association (AVLA) and the city hall of Nantes, the exhibition was part of the former’s ongoing festival marking the 50th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations. The festival, lasting until May 21, entails myriad activities including a film screening programme, and talkshows with Vietnamese origin writers, journalists, historians and artists.
It showcased 60 photos by Thiery Beyne, a French photographer who spent seven years living in Vietnam, and a number of black and white shots taken by late local photographer Jean-Michel Nicolau.
Also on display were the portraits of 11 Vietnamese women from all walks of life by French journalist Sabrina Rouillé as well as clothes, working tools, and everyday objects used the group.
Founded in 1964 by Vietnamese alumni and locals in Loire-Atlantique, the AVLA aims at promoting solidarity with Vietnam and introducing the Southeast Asian nation to people and Vietnamese expatriates in France. Its activities cover art-cultural events and fund-raising campaigns for charity work./.