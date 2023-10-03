Vietnamese women's union established in Germany

The congress approved the Union’s statutes and operation orientations for the next five years, which focuses on strengthening solidarity, protecting Vietnamese women and their children as well as maintaining and promoting the traditional culture of Vietnamese people. The congress also discussed the collaboration with social and non-governmental organisations to support the union’s activities and projects.



It elected a 29-member executive board of the union and Trinh Thi Mui, chairwoman of the preparatory committee for organising the congress, was elected as the president of the union.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh praised the efforts of the representatives and the preparatory committee in holding the congress. According to the ambassador, the establishment of the union will affirm the role of the Vietnamese community in Germany in particular and in Europe in general.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's reporters, Mui said that joining the Vietnam Women's Union in Germany offers an opportunity for members to connect and support each other, create deep relationships, discuss important issues together as well as share knowledge and propose creative solutions.

The union will also be a forum to honour talented and strong Vietnamese women who make outstanding contributions to the community and society, she said./.