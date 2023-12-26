Vietnamese women in Russia celebrate New Year

The event drew the participation of representatives of Vietnamese organisations in Moscow, Russia’s charity fund “step forward”, and 50 Vietnamese women who are working at Lyublino, Sadovod and Teply Stand shopping centres in Moscow.

Chairwoman of the chapter Pham Thi oanh said the event was an occasion for the Vietnamese women to share their joy, look back at their achievements in 2023, and together wish for a blessing year ahead.

The women have promoted solidarity, supported each other, and made concerted efforts to build a strong community that contributes to the development of the Vietnam – Russia relations, she stressed.

Jamilya Sabir Abdullaeva, a leader from the charity fund “step forward”, delivered New Year greetings to the Vietnamese women, and wished them a year full of success and happiness.

Art performances, dances and games were featured at the event./.