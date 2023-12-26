Making news
Vietnamese women in Russia celebrate New Year
Chairwoman of the chapter Pham Thi oanh said the event was an occasion for the Vietnamese women to share their joy, look back at their achievements in 2023, and together wish for a blessing year ahead.
The women have promoted solidarity, supported each other, and made concerted efforts to build a strong community that contributes to the development of the Vietnam – Russia relations, she stressed.
Jamilya Sabir Abdullaeva, a leader from the charity fund “step forward”, delivered New Year greetings to the Vietnamese women, and wished them a year full of success and happiness.
Art performances, dances and games were featured at the event./.