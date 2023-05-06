Vietnamese women basketballers win over Philippine rivals

Thao My, Thao Vy, and Tieu Duy had an impressive performance in the hard-fought match.

The tense chase took place until the last minute, making the fans of both teams very nervous.

The 3x3 basketball competition will take place until May 7 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Eight countries, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia, are participating in the 3x3 basketball category at SEA Games 32.