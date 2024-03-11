Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack to be brought home soon: Ambassador

The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is working hard to complete necessary procedures to repatriate Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship that was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.



Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung said on March 10 that the survivors and the body of seafarer Dang Duy Kien, now in Djibouti city, Djibouti, are expected to be brought home as soon as possible.



The embassy has coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in the United Arab Emirates and relevant sides in re-granting passports to the surviving crewmen – Pham Van Thanh, 39, from the northern port city of Hai Phong; Nguyen Van Tao, 36, from the northern province of Hai Duong; and Phung Van An, 33, from the northern province of Nam Dinh - as they have lost all their personal documents, Dung told the Vietnam News Agency in Cairo.



The three would receive their new passports in the next one or two days, the diplomat added.



According to the ambassador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti has supported the countries whose citizens are victims of the fatal Houthi attack, including Vietnam.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is also working together with relevant agencies in Djibouti to quickly complete necessary papers to repatriate the deceased's body in line with legal regulations of concerned countries and international practices, he said./.