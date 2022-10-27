Vietnamese university subjects named in World University Rankings by Subject 2023

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) had six subjects listed in the World University Rankings (WUR) by Subject 2023 by the Times Higher Education (THE), two subjects higher than the previous ranking.



According to VNU, the subjects include Business and Economics, Life Sciences, Computer Sciences, Engineering, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.



THE WUR by Subjects ranked 11 subjects of universities based on three data sources: results of surveys independently conducted by THE, the scientific publication database on the Scopus system under the publisher Elsevier, and data provided by the higher education institutions.



The ranking results were evaluated based on five groups of criteria including: Teaching, Research, Citation, Industry Income and International Outlook.



VNU has increasingly shown its position in multi-disciplinary training by being recognised for only two subjects in 2020 to six in 2023.



Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the THE Rankings for 2023, which includes nearly 1,800 universities across 104 countries and regions, the largest and most diverse of its kind to date. VNU was placed between 1001st and 1200th./.