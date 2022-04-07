Vietnamese universities gain higher world rankings by subject

Vietnamese universities have earned greater reputation worldwide as more of their programmes have received recognition and higher rankings from the UK’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) this year.



The 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas, namely Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.



The Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi gained recognition in six specific subject areas. It was placed in the group of 351 – 400 in Mathematics; 501 – 550 in Computer Science and Information Systems; and 451 – 500 in Engineering – Civil and Structural; Physics and Astronomy; Business and Management Studies; and Engineering – Electrical and Electronic.



The Hanoi University and Science and Technology (HUST) made it into five disciplines. The university was ranked in the group of 301 – 350 in Engineering – Electrical and Electronic, Engineering – Mechanical, and Engineering – Civil and Structural, up 100 spots from the previous ranking.



The university’s Computer Science and Information Systems climbed 150 places to rank in the group of 401 – 450.



This year marked the first time its Mathematics and Materials Sciences courses have been listed in the ranking, entering the 351 – 400 and 401 – 410 groups, respectively.



Overall, HUST ranked No.1 in Vietnam and 360th worldwide in Engineering and Technology.



The VNU, Ho Chi Minh City was available in seven subject areas’ rankings, including Modern Languages (251 – 300), Engineering – Electrical and Electronic (301 – 350), Engineering – Chemical (351 – 400), Computer Sciences and Information Systems (401 – 450), Mathematics (401 – 450), Chemistry (601 – 630). Notably, its ranking in Engineering – Petroleum advanced from last year’s 101 – 150 to 51 – 100 this year.



Vietnamese universities have shown strong performances in Engineering and Technology with five earning rankings in this area, including VNU-Hanoi, VNU-HCM, HUST, Duy Tan University and Ton Duc Thang University./.