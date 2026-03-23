Vietnamese travellers favour nearby overseas trips, unique experiences for April 30 holiday

Vietnamese travellers are increasingly opting for short-haul overseas trips and distinctive experiences for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holiday. Illustrative photo: VNA

Vietnamese travellers are increasingly opting for short-haul overseas trips and distinctive experiences for the upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holiday, reflecting evolving travel preferences ahead of the 2026 summer peak season.

According to travel firms and online booking platforms, tourists are shifting away from conventional leisure holidays towards wellness-focused journeys, personalised experiences, and trips that strengthen connections with family and friends.

Notably, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East affecting global aviation costs, travellers are prioritising destinations within a 2–4 hour direct flight radius while limiting transit routes. Popular choices include regional destinations such as Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, and Malaysia, alongside domestic beach and island tours.

Travel companies such as Vietravel and BestPrice Travel reported that bookings for the holiday period have been made earlier than usual—by three to four weeks—with their number rising between 15% and 40%. Early planning is becoming a common strategy among travellers to secure better prices and avoid sold-out flights and accommodation.

However, rising fuel costs linked to the geopolitical tensions have pushed up airfares and tour prices. Travel packages for the holiday are expected to increase by 15–25% compared to normal periods, with long-haul routes seeing particularly steep hikes.

Despite this, companies are striving to stabilise prices for pre-arranged “series tours”, which are pre-booked by businesses through contracts with partners and the prices are listed on the website, while customised group tours are priced based on real-time costs, said Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of BestPrice Travel.

Industry representatives advise travellers to finalise bookings early, whether for short breaks or longer trips, to secure the best prices and preferred itineraries amid rising demand and limited availability.

Online platforms such as Agoda, Booking.com, and Traveloka noted growing demand for meaningful travel experiences, especially those centred on wellness and family bonding.

Among emerging trends, Japan’s “forest bathing” (Shinrin-yoku) is gaining popularity. This nature-based therapy encourages visitors to immerse themselves in forest environments to reduce stress and improve mental well-being. Destinations such as the Japanese Alps, the Kii Peninsula, and Yakushima Island are recommended for such experiences, according to experienced tour guide Nguyen Thanh Trung.

Meanwhile, cruise tourism is also attracting attention. Data from Traveloka shows increasing interest among Vietnamese travellers in high-end cruise journeys, including regional itineraries.

The launch of the Disney Adventure cruise by Disney Cruise Line in Southeast Asia in March 2026 is expected to boost “fly-cruise” packages, combining short-haul flights with luxury cruises. These products cater particularly to families seeking all-in-one holiday experiences, with integrated booking options and promotional offers enhancing their appeal./.