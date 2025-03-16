Vietnamese traditional craft of carpentry preserved in US

A Vietnamese-owned woodworking workshop in Texas, the US. Photo: sggp.org.vn

Carpentry is among the traditional trades that Vietnamese immigrants have brought with them to the US. With diligence, craftsmanship, and creativity, the Vietnamese community has established a strong presence in the American wood and furniture industry.

Vietnamese arrived in the US with little more than their skills, yet they quickly adapted and built livelihoods based on their carpentry expertise. Initially, most Vietnamese carpenters worked in American-owned workshops, both to earn a living and to learn new techniques and business operations. Over time, many set up their own workshops, offering services such as kitchen cabinet making, furniture production, staircase and flooring installation, and other woodwork-related services.

Ngoc Nguyen, 65, who has been in the US for over three decades, decided to open his own carpentry workshop in Southern California after working for various companies. Thanks to his dedication, the business flourished, growing from an initial team of 10 workers to 30 today.

He said that there aren't many people in this trade anymore, even in Vietnam. That’s why he feels fortunate to still be able to practice the trade in the US.

As their businesses expanded, Vietnamese carpenters attracted not only Vietnamese customers but also a diverse clientele from various communities across the US. Some workshops have transformed themselves into well-regarded furniture brands, known for their product quality and competitive pricing.

The demand for home investments, particularly high-quality wooden products, remains strong, presenting opportunities for skilled Vietnamese carpenters. Ha Tran, 45, based in Houston, Texas, runs a mid-sized carpentry workshop that maintains a steady flow of work by collaborating with real estate businesses that require frequent home renovations. He also uses modern technology, such as laser wood-cutting machines, to enhance productivity, lower costs, and improve precision.

However, the carpentry trade in the US also faces significant challenges. According to Ngoc Nguyen, rising wood prices have driven up costs, affecting both pricing and consumer demand.

High labour wages, strict safety regulations, and competition from imported products and workshops owned by Mexican- and Chinese-American entrepreneurs pose further difficulties.

To stay competitive, Vietnamese carpenters must continuously refine their skills and create unique products. Despite these challenges, Vietnamese carpenters remain resilient, hardworking, and innovative.

Many workshops have seen a generational transition, helping to preserve and advance this traditional trade. Some artisans incorporate Vietnamese woodworking styles into their products, blending Asian motifs with modern designs to carve out a distinctive presence in the US market.

More than just a means of livelihood, Vietnamese carpentry in the host country serves as a way to preserve national identity.

Looking ahead, by embracing technology and aligning with consumer preferences, the Vietnamese carpentry industry in the US has the potential for even greater growth.

Carpentry is among the most common trades within the Vietnamese community in the US, ranking fourth in popularity.

The most prevalent occupation among Vietnamese in the US is nail salon where Vietnamese professionals make up over 50% of the US workforce, according to the American Nail Association. It is followed by restaurant and food business, garment manufacturing, carpentry and construction, hairdressing and cosmetics, and gardening and horticulture./.