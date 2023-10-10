Vietnamese traditional “ao dai” introduced in US

During a recent cultural event hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in the US, wives of ambassadors of foreign countries in the US showcased the elegance of Vietnamese “ao dai” (traditional long dress).



The event, which was to celebrate the upcoming Vietnam Women's Day (October 20), saw the participation of the wives of the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and ambassadors of Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Oman, and ASEAN member nations such as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam; and female officials from ASEAN countries' embassies and foreign diplomatic organisations in the US.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung commended activities hosted by the spouses of the ambassadors of the ASEAN nations in the US, as well as the initiative of organising this event, saying that it contributed to honouring Vietnamese women, and stepping up exchanges and solidarity among the ASEAN diplomatic community, and promoting distinctive culture values of the ASEAN countries to international friends and partners.



Ambassador Dung’s spouse Bich Van said the Vietnamese traditional long dress is not merely a type of clothes, but also reflects the identity and spirit of the Vietnamese people, and the cultural quintessence of the Southeast Asian nation.



She hoped to have more opportunities to introduce and promote the costumes and Vietnamese culture to friends from ASEAN, the US, and international friends around the world.



Amateur "models" consisted of the wives of the ambassadors of Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Vietnam, who performed rather professionally and with excitement.



International friends all admired the beauty and charm of the amateur "models" who said that "ao dai" helps women become more beautiful and attractive.



In the framework of the event, Vietnamese silk products were also introduced to international delegates./.



