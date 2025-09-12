Making news
Vietnamese tra fish producers advised to adapt to new version of ASC standards
Although Vietnam’s tra fish has emerged as the global leader in Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certified tra fish production and steadily expanded its presence in premium markets, experts have advised aquaculture businesses and farmers to quickly adapt to the new, stricter ASC standards, which impose enhanced regulations and technical requirements.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), all ASC-certified tra fish production worldwide currently originates from Vietnam, underscoring the country’s reputation for quality and its shift toward sustainable, environmentally responsible aquaculture.
The ASC certification is an internationally recognised standard promoting responsible aquaculture practices. ASC-certified seafood enjoys strong brand recognition in demanding markets such as Germany, the UK, Switzerland, the US, and Japan.
In 2024, Vietnam boasted over 58 pangasius farms meeting ASC standards, producing more than 210,000 tonnes annually for export to 61 countries. These farms achieve superior efficiency, saving an average of 140 cubic meters of water per tonne of fish, maintaining productivity rates above 70%, and controlling diseases close to 90%. This boosts competitiveness by reducing costs and enhancing sustainability and competitiveness. In the Mekong Delta, the country’s major tra fish production hub, the rise of ASC-certified farms and cooperative models linked with processing enterprises has improved farmers’ access to capital, technical support, and stable markets, leading to higher incomes.
Alongside GlobalG.A.P and BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices), ASC ranks among the top three certifications embraced by Vietnamese seafood businesses. It is crucial for raising product value, building consumer trust, expanding market share, and promoting environmental protection and community development.
However, the new-version ASC standards present practical challenges. Tran Hoang Yen, deputy head of VASEP’s Representative Office, highlighted ten key issues faced by seafood businesses, including conflicting regulations on antibiotic use, excessive buffer zone requirements, and waste treatment standards beyond business capacities.
For instance, Yen said, some antibiotics allowed by the EU are banned by ASC, while others prohibited by multiple markets are accepted under ASC. Additionally, traceability requirements (Chain of Custody - CoC) raise concerns over protecting sensitive business data from potential leaks and unfair competition.
Koji Yamamoto, General Manager of ASC Japan and the ASC Representative for Southeast Asia, acknowledged that as an international programme integrating various global frameworks, inconsistencies sometimes occur.
ASC addresses these through a “request for modification” process, permitting adjustments or alternative solutions. Regarding antibiotics, ASC aims to enhance cooperation and dialogue with businesses and VASEP. For products farmed with antibiotic use, farms that use them can maintain ASC certification but cannot label those batches as ASC-certified in export markets. From October 2025, ASC-certified farms must use feed sourced exclusively from ASC-certified manufacturers.
Insiders held that international certifications such as ASC, MSC (Marine Stewardship Council for sustainable wild capture), and BAP are continually evolving with more rigorous standards. While adapting to new ASC regulations is challenging, it also offers an opportunity for seafood businesses to innovate, increase product value, and align with the growing global demand for sustainable consumption, they said./.