Vietnamese tourists keen on AI for smarter travel experiences

Illustrative photo: VNA

The figure is the highest in Asia and significantly above the regional average of 63%.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director for Vietnam at Agoda, noted that Vietnamese users are increasingly turning to AI tools to optimise their itineraries. The most common applications include recommendations for local attractions and activities, restaurant and dining suggestions, personalised travel itinerary creation (30%), and real-time language translation (30%).



The data reflect a clear shift towards intelligent travel, where flexibility and personalisation are prioritised.

The report found that 86% of respondents either trust or feel neutral about AI-generated information. Of these, 59% expressed a neutral stance while 28% said they actively trust AI. This openness suggests significant potential for broader adoption as AI-integrated travel solutions become more familiar and accessible.



Vietnam’s rapid digital transformation and expanding technology ecosystem have accelerated the integration of AI into daily life, from work and education to shopping and entertainment. Tourism is no exception as travellers increasingly embrace digital tools to enhance convenience and efficiency.



Lam said it is impressive to see how open Vietnamese travellers are to applying technology to their travel journeys. This strong interest in AI reflects a broader mindset of curiosity, efficiency, and personalisation./.