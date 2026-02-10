Khem Beach in Phu Quoc. Photo: Published by VNA

This landmark achievement, unfolding in step with the nation’s new development momentum, strongly reaffirms tourism’s role as a spearhead sector in the new era.



According to official statistics, the country welcomed nearly 2.5 million international visitors in January, up 21.4% month-on-month and 18.5% year-on-year. A representative of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) noted that beyond its impressive scale, this figure reflects a notably positive and balanced growth structure across source markets.



Asian markets continued to serve as the backbone, accounting for more than 73% of total arrivals, or around 1.8 million visitors. The Republic of Korea remained the key growth driver with nearly 490,000 arrivals, rising about 26% month-on-month and over 17% year-on-year, underlining the sustained appeal of Vietnam’s beach resorts, golf tourism, family travel products and dense air connectivity. Japan recorded robust growth of 41% month-on-month and 16.9% year-on-year, signaling a strong recovery of high-spending segments. Despite a year-on-year decline, China remained the second-largest market with nearly 460,000 visitors.



Southeast Asia posted strong momentum, with arrivals from the Philippines up 75%, Singapore 51.7%, Indonesia 41.4% and Thailand 10.6%. Notably, arrivals from Cambodia surged to more than three times the previous month and over double the same period last year, reflecting the effectiveness of ASEAN tourism cooperation and advantages in proximity, cost and connectivity.



Notably, India emerged as a standout potential market, growing 80.5% year-on-year to nearly 88,000 visitors, highlighting Vietnam’s success in diversifying source markets. Meanwhile, Europe became a bright spot, welcoming around 424,000 visitors, up over 35% month-on-month and nearly 60% year-on-year. Major markets such as Russia, the UK, France and Germany all recorded double-digit growth, with Russia surging 195.1% and Poland 98.7%. These figures point to the positive impact of favourable visa policies, direct flights and the appeal of long-stay winter tourism. European visitors, who tend to stay longer and spend more, generate substantial added value.



VNAT assessed that the broad-based growth across Northeast Asia, ASEAN, Europe and long-haul markets provides a solid foundation for sustained expansion throughout 2026 and beyond.



Vietnam’s tourism profile is also gaining prominence globally. Over the past year, the country has featured prominently in international destination rankings and awards. Major global media have highlighted the country’s cuisine, landscapes and emerging destinations.



The New York Times recently included Vietnam among 52 global travel trend destinations for 2026, describing it as a rapidly rising tourism powerhouse in Southeast Asia, supported by major infrastructure investments coming on stream this year.



VNAT emphasised that the January record marks not only a statistical high but the start of a new growth cycle, shifting from recovery to quality-driven expansion. This progress stems from strategic measures, including expanded visa exemptions, longer stays, multiple-entry e-visas, improved air connectivity, political stability, safety, innovative promotion and diversified products ranging from leisure and culture to MICE, wellness, golf and film tourism.



For 2026, Vietnam aims to welcome 25 million international visitors. Experts agree the target is achievable, provided the sector continues to upgrade quality, reposition its brand from high volume and low cost to quality and sustainability, and focus on high-spending, long-stay markets, aligning tourism with digital transformation, green growth and a new phase of globalisation where tourism embodies national branding./.