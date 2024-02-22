Making news
Vietnamese toothbrushes subject to Türkiye’s extended application of self-defence tax
Vietnam is not excluded because it is on the list of the countries with significant imports into Türkiye. The product being investigated/applied with self-defence tax is coded HS 9603.21.00.00.19.
The tax rate for the first year from February 3, 2024 - February 2, 2025 is 0.13 USD a piece. The figure will be reduced to 0.11 USD a piece for the second year, and 0.09 USD for the third year.
The Trade Remedies Authority said that on February 2, 2021, the DGI issued a notice on the application of self-defence tax globally from February 3, 2021, to February 2, 2024./.