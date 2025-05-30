Vietnamese textile, footwear exporters eye target markets (Photo: VNA)

In response to shifting global trade dynamics and tariff challenges, Vietnam’s textile and footwear sectors are actively diversifying their export markets, with a strong focus on destinations that have signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with the country.

Truong Van Cam, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), said many companies are currently prioritising the fulfilment of export orders. However, the industry is also in urgent need of detailed market information to accelerate exports to promising destinations such as Russia, Brazil, Chile, and the Middle East.

Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (Lefaso), noted that changes in trade policy from the United States and the European Union are having a significant impact on Vietnamese exporters. To mitigate these effects, businesses are expanding into new markets in South America and the Middle East, where consumer demand is both large and diverse.

Vietnamese textile, footwear exporters eye target markets (Photo: VNA)

This year, the footwear industry continues to target exports to Africa, Asia, Japan, Europe and the US, while also taking initial steps to engage with major e-commerce platforms like Alibaba and Amazon to open new sales channels.

To support these efforts, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade is helping firms participate in trade promotion activities to broaden their reach, especially in emerging and high-potential markets such as Latin America, Halal markets, India, Russia and the Middle East.

A representative of the trade agency noted that most Vietnamese firms are small and lack the resources or experience to join large-scale promotion efforts or to adapt quickly to tariff shifts. Businesses are therefore urged to diversify exports and focus on target markets, optimising FTAs to reduce costs and boost competitiveness in countries like Canada, Australia, Japan, the EU, China, and ASEAN.

The agency will continue supporting firms at major trade fairs such as Anuga in Germany, SIAL in France, Canton Fair in China, World Food Moscow, and Trade Expo Indonesia, with logistical and financial backing.

Do Ngoc Hung, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in the US, stressed the need for firms to improve competitiveness, diversify supply chains, and reduce dependence on single-source inputs. He also encouraged full use of new-generation FTAs and urged faster domestic consumption and new FTA negotiations, highlighting Canada as a promising market.

Meanwhile, VISTA Vice Chairman Cam suggested trade offices regularly update businesses on market trends, US consumer shifts, and trade talks to help exporters adjust strategies./.