Vietnamese Tet Festival kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City

People in Ho Chi Minh City enjoy activities to celebrate Lunar New Year 2024. (Photo: VNA)



The event, which runs until February 14 or the fifth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon, features common activities during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival in Vietnam.

More than 50 calligraphy artists will offer festival goers opportunities to witness and experience the art of calligraphy.

In addition to musical and fashion shows, festival goers can enjoy shopping and cuisine spaces.

They can also receive books and trees as lucky gifts with the best wishes for a new year.

An event that helps people know more waste classification will be held at the festival./.