Vietnamese tech miracle entirely within reach: former Israeli officials

A lab at a biotech centre in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak expressed optimism about Vietnam’s potential to advance even faster in modern technology while talking with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents there.

Barak praised the Vietnamese Government’s support for small businesses, which has fueled a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Cooperation between Israel and Vietnam is driven by mutual admiration and faith in future potential. Particularly in innovation, there remains vast room for growth, provided more policies continue to empower young entrepreneurs, he noted.

Eyal Buvilski, Chairman of the Israel – Vietnam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam, underscored his country’s strengths in technology, knowledge and research while pointing to Vietnam’s ability to scale up production, an area where Israel faces constraints.

By merging Israel’s expertise with the Vietnamese private sector’s vision and capabilities, both countries can go much farther, he said.

Former Israeli Minister of Justice Yossi Beilin said Vietnam has achieved remarkable progress after years of modernisation, noting that in some sectors, it has outpaced nations with earlier starts. He attributed this to its diligent workforce, strong work ethic, and the “latecomer advantage” in fields like artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, which were unimaginable decades ago.

Beilin added that Israel’s own technological transformation underscores the state’s central role in shaping an innovation-driven environment. Vietnam, he said, is well-positioned to follow a similar path by leveraging its talent pool, adopting suitable models, and inspring creativity in businesses and research institutions.

A Vietnamese tech miracle is entirely within reach, if supported by well-structured, long-term, and drastic policies, he concluded./.