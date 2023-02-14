Vietnamese team race with time to save quake survivors





Col. Nguyen Minh Khuong, deputy head of the ministry’s Fire and Rescue Police Department and head of the team, said the team conducted search and rescue in a new location on February 13, with the support of mechanical equipment such as excavator.



About the progress of relief operations, Khuong said many countries have come to support Turkey in many locations in cities and provinces.

In Adiyaman city where the ministry’s team is working, its fellows from China, Pakistan and Uzbekistan also engage in the effort quickly and actively with the hope of being able to save anyone from the collapsed buildings or buried areas.



Adiyaman is one of the localities hardest hit by the earthquake on February 6 in Turkey.



Together with international forces, the Vietnamese delegation saved many victims on their first working day.



As of February 13 evening (Vietnam time), the deadly disaster had killed more than 36,000 people in Turkey and Syria./.