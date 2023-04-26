Making news
Vietnamese team defeats Iran’s club at Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship
The Championship, which kicked off earlier the same day, brings together nine teams from host Vietnam, Iran, Japan, Taiwan (China), Kazakhstan, Thailand, China, Mongolia, and Hong Kong (China).
Participating teams are divided into two groups and compete in a round-robin format. Based on the results of the group stage, the teams will compete for the first to fourth and from fifth to ninth places.
Apart from the first, second and third prizes for teams, the organising board will honour outstanding players with eight titles. Besides, the winning team will represent Asia at the 2023 World Club Volleyball Championship in China.
The championship, which will last to May 2, is being broadcast live on VTVcab's ON Sports News, ON Sports, and ON Plus channels.
The Vietnamese team will have its next match against Hisamitsu Springs of Japan, on April 27 evening./.