Making news
Vietnamese team comes first at Southeast Asian Fencing Championship
The Vietnamese fencers brought home eight gold, six silver and five bronze medals.
The tournament saw strong performance by such fencers as Phung Thi Khanh Linh, Vu Thanh An, Nguyen Minh Quang and Nguyen Minh Quyet.
The Southeast Asian Fencing Championship was considered a pre-SEA Games 32 event, with Vietnam sending 47 athletes to compete in all categories for both individuals and teams.
The Vietnamese national fencing team are aiming to gain at least three gold medals at SEA Games 32./.