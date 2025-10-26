Vietnamese tea takes spotlight at inaugural Autumn Fair 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates join the opening ceremony of the first Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi on October 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese tea is emerging as a remarkable highlight in the exhibition space jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and 34 provinces and cities at the ongoing Autumn Fair 2025, showcasing new approaches to agricultural trade promotion.



Taking place from October 25 to November 4 at Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh commune, the national-level expo brings together around 3,000 booths from domestic enterprises and is expected to welcome more than 40 international delegations along with millions of visitors.



According to Vu Ba Phu, Director General of MoIT’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, the event marks the largest business networking platform ever organised in Vietnam, where Vietnamese products are not only promoted but also told through stories of culture, technology, and people.



With the participation of hundreds of tea producers, cooperatives, and brands from across the country, this year’s event not only promotes the image of Vietnamese agricultural products but also paves the way for the tea industry to strengthen its foothold in global markets.



Dang Thai Son, a sales director of Qfarm Tourism JSC – Suoi Giang branch in Lao Cai province, shared that his enterprise had made thorough preparations for the fair, presenting five signature product lines along with elegantly packaged and market-tailored gift sets.



Qfarm applies strict harvesting standards and operates a closed production chain from plantation to processing to ensure consistent quality. Suoi Giang tea has been granted global geographical indication status, with several products meeting international certification standards.



A booth of Thai Nguyen province, which is renowned for its tea products (Photo: VNA)

At the recent renowned exhibition showcasing 80-year national achievements held at the same venue, the Qfarm booth attracted over one million visitors. The company expects visitor numbers at the Autumn Fair 2025 to be on par or even higher.



Not limited to traditional tea products, the Thanh Son limited company and the Tay Con Linh cooperative from Ha Giang province have introduced a line of cosmetic products derived from Shan Tuyet tea, a promising new direction for the industry.



Shan Tuyet tea, long prized for its health benefits, is now being used in skincare and personal care products such as shampoos, body washes, and serums – all made with natural ingredients that are safe for both adults and children.



At the booth of the Nui Hong tea cooperative from Dai Tu, Thai Nguyen province, visitors are treated to a diverse range of specialty teas and tea-based dishes, offering not only a new sensory experience but also a vibrant introduction to Thai Nguyen’s tea culture and cuisine.



More than a trade promotion platform, the first Autumn Fair serves as a stage where Vietnamese tea tells a new story, one of identity, creativity, and global integration. From a traditional agricultural product, Vietnamese tea is transforming into a cultural and economic symbol, embodying both spiritual and commercial value./.