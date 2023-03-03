Making news
Vietnamese tea, dried fruits introduced in Paris fair
The Vietnamese pavilion has attracted crowds of visitors, from not only France but also other western nations.
The event brought together more than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries worldwide, and has featured entertainment and education activities, including contests, forums and workshops.
It offered an opportunity for producers and service suppliers to display their new products and cutting-edge technologies as well as solutions to ensure sustainable agricultural development and protect the environment.
Last year, the exhibition welcomed over 500,000 visitors, including 33,000 experts who came to explore France’ agriculture./.