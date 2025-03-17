Making news
Vietnamese tea culture introduced in Canada
Vietnamese tea culture, known for its simplicity yet sophistication through each meticulously orchestrated tea ceremony, is finding new life abroad as artisan Nguyen Ngoc Tuan recently introduced his “Song Hi Tea” brand to Canada, hoping to establish a Vietnamese "tea map" in the Northern American country where he has considered his second home.
He told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent that his first tea ceremony of the new year, themed “Coming together”, featured three distinctive varieties, namely Hanoi traditional lotus tea, Hong O Long tea from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and bamboo tube tea of the ethnic people in the northern province of Ha Giang.
Together with his friends, Tuan has cultivated a unique cultural experience in enjoying Vietnamese tea through what he calls "tea invitations," meaning drinking tea while meeting people from various countries.
Tuan skillfully arranged the tea types, which, despite their different flavours, complemented each other perfectly, inspiring Vietnamese participants to remember the homeland and take pride in their Vietnamese heritage. This exemplifies the bridge between tea and culture.
Le Thi Tuan, a Vietnamese expatriate in Canada, expressed her joy at seeing Vietnamese tea presented in the "Land of Maple Leaves." She described the event as an elegant tea ceremony, evoking memories of homeland through the lotus tea fragrance of days gone by.
Nguyen Thi Khanh Phuong, another Vietnamese – Canadian national, said the ceremony served as a bridge, offering not just a tea enjoying but also an opportunity to share experience and learn from other people. Besides, it helped the multicultural communities in Canada come closer together.
Meanwhile, Abdulmaseeh Domeeth, an Iraqi, said he was delighted to join the event and felt as if he was a Vietnamese himself. He has followed multiple channels about Vietnam due to his love for the country’s natural landscapes and people.
Tuan has promoted the tea-drinking culture of the Vietnamese people and highlighted its uniqueness. He believed this activity should be maintained within the Vietnamese community so that people could elevate it to an art of tea enjoying and then introduce to international friends.
Since 2017, "Song Hi Tea" has reached ten countries through Vietnam's diplomatic and trade channels.
Trade Counsellor Tran Thu Quynh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada expressed her hope that that artisans like Tuan will help Vietnam's tea culture gain better recognition in Canada as well as in the world./.