Vietnamese table tennis squad aim high at ASEAN Para Games 2022

The Vietnamese table tennis team, with careful preparation and new players, is determined to outdo their ASEAN-Para-Games (APG) achievements five years ago at the tournament’s ongoing 11th edition which kicked off on July 30 in Surakarta City, Indonesia.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency in Indonesia, their coach Nguyen Ho Thanh noted the squad consists of 16 members, including three females.



Thanh said at the 10th APG, Vietnam bagged two silver and six bronze medals and they are set to spare no efforts in surpassing such outcomes.



The most noteworthy member of the team is Ly Xuan Phu, 70, the oldest among those competing at the 11th edition. From northern province of Bac Giang, Phu has so far joined nine APG editions since his first in 2001. Throughout his participation, the veteran player brought home seven gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.



The coach said after the games, the squad will return to their localities in Vietnam practicing for international competitions slated for 2023, including the 12th APG in Cambodia and Asian Para Games in China./.