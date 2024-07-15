Making news
Vietnamese students win three golds, one silver at International Biology Olympiad 2024
Meanwhile, Ho Duc Trung, also a 12th grader from Quoc Hoc - Hue High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue obtained the silver medal.
This year's performance marked the best result for Vietnamese students at the IBO since 2019. Notably, it was the first time multiple Vietnamese students had excelled in the highly demanding practical exams of the competition.
The 35th IBO, held in Kazakhstan from July 7-13, saw the largest participation to date, with 320 contestants from 81 countries and territories. The students underwent two official exam days, each lasting 6 to 8 hours.
In total, the Olympiad awarded 28 gold, 56 silver, and 84 bronze medals to winners./.